World leaders congratulate President Tokayev on Republic Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Kazakhstan’s steady progress in socio-economic development and its growing authority on the global stage.

“Russian-Kazakh relations are at a very high level. Our countries cooperate successfully across various areas and interact effectively within the CIS, EAEU, CSTO, SCO, and other multilateral organizations,” Vladimir Putin highlighted.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping wrote that Kazakhstan enjoys social harmony and stability, a dynamically developing economy, steadily rising living standards, and a strengthening position both in the region and on the international stage.

"The Chinese side is ready to work together with Kazakhstan to further enhance political cooperation, mutual support, alignment of development strategies, and the advancement of high-quality cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," Xi Jinping noted.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump warmly recalled his recent conversation with the Head of State during the UN General Assembly session in New York.

"The United States highly values its close economic ties and security cooperation with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership in the coming year," the telegram reads.

In his congratulatory message, French President Emmanuel Macron recalled that last year’s state visit by the President of Kazakhstan to France helped strengthen the strategic partnership and outlined promising directions for further diversification of bilateral relations.

"France attaches great importance to a trust-based dialogue with Kazakhstan on key issues of security and regional stability. We are united by our commitment to peace and respect for international law, and I hope we will continue to jointly uphold the UN Charter and promote effective multilateral cooperation," reads the telegram.

King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland congratulated the President and people of Kazakhstan.

In his telegram, the UK's monarch expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of friendly relations and fruitful cooperation between the two nations.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in his congratulatory message, noted that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has made significant work in recent years in rapidly strengthening its economy and steadily improving the living standards of its population. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s increasing influence and authority on the international stage.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated that under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has achieved great success in economic and social development. He reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral allied relations and strategic partnership.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon emphasized that allied relations with Kazakhstan have always been and remain a key priority in Tajikistan’s foreign policy.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov writes that the friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two countries are constructive and strategic in nature. Warm wishes were also extended by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed pride in the progress and achievements of brotherly Kazakhstan on its path of development and prosperity since gaining independence.

"We are pleased with how our exceptional relations, based on universal human values, continue to grow both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks, including the Organization of Turkic States," he notes.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan’s significant achievements across all sectors - economic growth, improved wellbeing of citizens, and strengthened international reputation - became possible through the large-scale reforms carried out under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.