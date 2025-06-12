EN
    Tokayev congratulates President Putin on Russia Day

    09:21, 12 June 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday extended congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev hailed the high level of friendship and good-neighborliness ties between the two nations, saying that they "entirely correspond to the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance". 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin further success in his responsible state activity for the benefit of the well-being and prosperity of the country.

    As reported previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the national holiday - Portugal Day. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Russia Holidays
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
