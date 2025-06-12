Tokayev congratulates President Putin on Russia Day
09:21, 12 June 2025
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday extended congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev hailed the high level of friendship and good-neighborliness ties between the two nations, saying that they "entirely correspond to the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance".
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin further success in his responsible state activity for the benefit of the well-being and prosperity of the country.
As reported previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the national holiday - Portugal Day.