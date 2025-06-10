Kazakhstan congratulates Portugal on national holiday

In his congratulatory telegram, the Kazakh leader expressed confidence that bilateral ties based on traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation would further develop dynamically.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished his Portuguese counterpart success and the friendly people of Portugal well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Portuguese Republic, Jean Galiev, submitted copies of credentials to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Francisco Ribeiro Telles.