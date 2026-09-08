Tokayev congratulates President of North Macedonia on Independence Day
16:24, 8 September 2026
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gordana Siljanovska Davkova on the national holiday of the Republic of North Macedonia – Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.
In his telegram, the Kazakh President noted the progressive development of bilateral relations, based on bonds of friendship and mutual understanding.
The President of Kazakhstan wished Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova success in her responsible state duties, as well as well-being and prosperity to the people of North Macedonia.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his compatriots on the national holiday - Independence Day.