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    Tokayev congratulates President of North Macedonia on Independence Day

    16:24, 8 September 2026

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gordana Siljanovska Davkova on the national holiday of the Republic of North Macedonia – Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

    Kazakhstan, North Macedonia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his telegram, the Kazakh President noted the progressive development of bilateral relations, based on bonds of friendship and mutual understanding.

    The President of Kazakhstan wished Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova success in her responsible state duties, as well as well-being and prosperity to the people of North Macedonia.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his compatriots on the national holiday - Independence Day.

     

    Kazakhstan North Macedonia Foreign policy Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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