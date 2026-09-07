Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Brazil

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening friendly relations with Brazil. He also expressed confidence that through joint efforts, Kazakh-Brazilian cooperation will continue to develop steadily for the benefit of both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva success in his responsible state duties, as well as well-being and prosperity to the Brazilian people.

Earlier, Tokayev awarded writer Valery Mikhailov with the Order of Barys, 1st Class, for his outstanding contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s national literature.