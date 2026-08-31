Tokayev congratulates Malaysia on Independence Day

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening friendly relations with Malaysia. He expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, bilateral cooperation will continue to develop steadily for the benefit of both nations.

President Tokayev wished Anwar Ibrahim success in all his endeavors and conveyed his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Malaysia.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to King Haakon VIII on the passing of his beloved father, His Majesty King Harald V.