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    Tokayev congratulates Malaysia on Independence Day

    18:58, 31 August 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev, Kazakhstan, Malaysia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening friendly relations with Malaysia. He expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, bilateral cooperation will continue to develop steadily for the benefit of both nations.

    President Tokayev wished Anwar Ibrahim success in all his endeavors and conveyed his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Malaysia.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to King Haakon VIII on the passing of his beloved father, His Majesty King Harald V.

     

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Malaysia Malaysia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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