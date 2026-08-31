Tokayev congratulates Malaysia on Independence Day
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening friendly relations with Malaysia. He expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, bilateral cooperation will continue to develop steadily for the benefit of both nations.
President Tokayev wished Anwar Ibrahim success in all his endeavors and conveyed his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Malaysia.
Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to King Haakon VIII on the passing of his beloved father, His Majesty King Harald V.