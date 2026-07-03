Tokayev congratulates Lukashenko on Independence Day

In a congratulatory telegram, Tokayev described the national holiday as a symbol of the Belarusian people's unity, resilience, and continued progress.

This significant day is a vivid symbol of the unity of the Belarusian people, the strength of their national spirit, and the country's confident path toward development and progress, reads the message said. "In Kazakhstan, the brotherly people of Belarus, their unique culture, and rich traditions are held in high esteem and warm regard."

The Kazakh president also highlighted the productive and mutually beneficial nature of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus, noting that bilateral relations continue to strengthen in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership.

Tokayev wished Lukashenko continued success in his responsible state activity and extended his best wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the people of Belarus.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva.