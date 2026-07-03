Tokayev calls for stronger culture, information, and social policies

The President was briefed on progress in implementing the provisions of Kazakhstan's new Constitution in the areas of culture, information policy and social development, as well as on priorities for further strengthening government policies to improve the quality of life.

Balayeva reported on efforts to bring national legislation in line with the updated Constitution, strengthen the state's information policy, advance the digital environment and deepen cooperation with civil society institutions. She also outlined progress in family and youth policy, volunteerism, and public oversight.

The minister also presented proposals to further develop the country's cultural infrastructure, including the creation of new educational, research and creative facilities, support for traditional arts, and the training of cultural professionals. The meeting also covered the implementation of the government's social policy.

The meeting also focused on measures to improve the education, science, healthcare, social protection, employment, sports and tourism sectors, with particular emphasis on strengthening interagency coordination, improving the quality and accessibility of public services, developing human capital, introducing modern digital solutions, and expanding social infrastructure.

Following the meeting, Tokayev issued a number of instructions aimed at further strengthening government policy in the areas of culture, information, and social development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with VEON Group Chief Executive Officer Kaan Terzioglu to discuss the future development of Kazakhstan's telecommunications sector in the context of digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.