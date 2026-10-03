Tokayev congratulates Lee Jae Myung on National Day of Republic of Korea

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that this significant occasion symbolizes the rich historical and cultural heritage, national unity and solidarity of the Korean people. He also noted the steady progress in the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

During my recent visit to Seoul, we elevated our bilateral relations to a Future-Oriented Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I am confident that this decision will contribute to further deepening Kazakh-Korean cooperation, rooted in the bonds of friendship and strong partnership, for the benefit of our peoples, the telegram reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Lee Jae Myung every success in his responsible state service, and the friendly Korean people prosperity and well-being.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had taken part in the opening ceremony of the Astana AI Film Festival.