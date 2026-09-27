Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Labor Day

In his message, the President says that this holiday becomes a manifestation of respect for people of different professions, those who, through their talent, intellect, and hard work, create the present and future of Kazakhstan every day.

According to him, modern times place high demands on such an exceptionally important quality as professionalism. He states that competence, responsibility, diligence, and discipline have become an integral part of the socio-economic development of many countries, and that Kazakhstan is no exception. He emphasizes that all work should be treated with due respect.

The President says that Kazakhstan has entered a new historical cycle and faces ambitious tasks. He emphasizes that the Constitution and the ideas of a Just Kazakhstan, lawfulness, unity and harmony, diligence and progress, and care of nature enshrined in it serve as the country's main guide toward achieving its sustainable development goals.

"The formula " Responsible Citizen - Honest Work - Deserved Success" has become an important part of public ethics," says the President, adding that the last year was dedicated to the Year of Working Professions in Kazakhstan, which significantly strengthened the role of mentorship, labor dynasties, and, in general, the status of working people.

Kazakhstan will continue creating conditions required for citizens' self-accomplishment, says the Head of State, expressing confidence that thanks to the solidarity and unity of the nation united by a common goal, Kazakhstan will succeed in building a country where the ideas of justice, love of nature, lawfulness, progress, and diligence are fully achieved.