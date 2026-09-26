Representatives of working professions honored in Astana ahead of Labour Day

The Digital Employment Service platform was presented at the event. It automatically identifies unemployed citizens and offers them suitable jobs. The pilot project covered more than 59,000 people in Pavlodar and Mangystau regions, with the system set to be scaled up to other regions starting in November.

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The Astana Mayor’s Office presented the results of the Joltap programme, under which 22,200 people had undergone training in working and digital skills to launch businesses or pursue freelance work. Of those trained, 60% have been employed, while around 2,000 have started their own businesses.

The Digital Platform for Dual Technical and Vocational Education and Training ensures direct interaction among students, teachers, and employers. For instance, 93% of graduates of the Astana College of Catering and Service have been employed.

A range of digital solutions in occupational safety was also presented, including electronic work permits, driver condition monitoring systems, and AI-powered 'smart helmets' equipped with video analytics to help prevent injuries at construction sites.

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As of today, 9.4 million people in Kazakhstan are employed. Since the beginning of the year, more than 475,000 people have been provided with jobs, while more than 800,000 vacancies are available on the Electronic Labour Exchange.

The Government is taking systematic measures to train personnel based on the real needs of industries and changes in the labour market. A new employment programme is being developed to promote advanced vocational training, with a focus on developing digital competencies.

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Training of specialists in cooperation with employers is being intensified. 138,000 students from 552 colleges and around 11,000 enterprises are involved in the dual education program, while 43,000 students are studying under employer-sponsored training programmes.

Following the event, state awards were presented on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to representatives of various professions.