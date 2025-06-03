EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev congratulates Karol Nawrocki on winning Poland’s presidential election

    13:50, 3 June 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Karol Nawrocki on his election as President of the Republic of Poland, Akorda reports.

    Tokayev congratulates Karol Nawrocki winning Poland’s presidential election
    Photo credit: Akorda

    I sincerely wish you successful implementation of the plans and initiatives aimed at ensuring social and economic development of the country and increasing the wellbeing of the people, reads the congratulatory letter.

    Tokayev also confirmed his readiness to join forces to further enhance relations between Kazakhstan and Poland, built on friendship and mutual understanding.

    The Kazakh leader wished Karol Nawrocki success in his responsible state activity as well as the people of Poland – the wellbeing and prosperity.

    As reported earlier, Nawrocki, a historian and head of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, received 50.89 percent of the vote in the presidential runoff, ahead of Rafal Trzaskowski, the ruling Civic Coalition (KO) candidate and mayor of Warsaw, who garnered 49.11 percent.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Poland Elections Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All