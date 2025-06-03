Tokayev congratulates Karol Nawrocki on winning Poland’s presidential election

I sincerely wish you successful implementation of the plans and initiatives aimed at ensuring social and economic development of the country and increasing the wellbeing of the people, reads the congratulatory letter.

Tokayev also confirmed his readiness to join forces to further enhance relations between Kazakhstan and Poland, built on friendship and mutual understanding.

The Kazakh leader wished Karol Nawrocki success in his responsible state activity as well as the people of Poland – the wellbeing and prosperity.

As reported earlier, Nawrocki, a historian and head of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, received 50.89 percent of the vote in the presidential runoff, ahead of Rafal Trzaskowski, the ruling Civic Coalition (KO) candidate and mayor of Warsaw, who garnered 49.11 percent.