Tokayev congratulates Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on North Macedonia’s Independence Day

In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on the national holiday –Independence Day.

The Head of State expressed his confidence that cooperation with North Macedonia, that is one of the reliable partners of Kazakhstan in the Balkan peninsula, will continue to develop in a spirit of traditional friendship and mutual understanding.

