    Tokayev congratulates Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on North Macedonia’s Independence Day

    19:12, 8 September 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended a congratulatory message to President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on the national holiday –Independence Day.

    The Head of State expressed his confidence that cooperation with North Macedonia, that is one of the reliable partners of Kazakhstan in the Balkan peninsula, will continue to develop in a spirit of traditional friendship and mutual understanding.

    As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Independence Day. 

