Head of State congratulates Brazilian President on Independence Day
09:39, 7 September 2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the occasion of the National Day – Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President hailed dynamic development of the bilateral relations based on the ties of friendship and mutual understanding, and also expressed confidence in further strengthening of fruitful cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in his responsible duty as well as prosperity and wellbeing to the people of Brazil.
