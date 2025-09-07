Head of State congratulates Brazilian President on Independence Day

The Kazakh President hailed dynamic development of the bilateral relations based on the ties of friendship and mutual understanding, and also expressed confidence in further strengthening of fruitful cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in his responsible duty as well as prosperity and wellbeing to the people of Brazil.

Earlier, the Kazakh President congratulated President Maia Sandu and the people of the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day.