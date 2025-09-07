EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State congratulates Brazilian President on Independence Day

    09:39, 7 September 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the occasion of the National Day – Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Head of State congratulates Brazilian President on Independence Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President hailed dynamic development of the bilateral relations based on the ties of friendship and mutual understanding, and also expressed confidence in further strengthening of fruitful cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in his responsible duty as well as prosperity and wellbeing to the people of Brazil.

    Earlier, the Kazakh President congratulated President Maia Sandu and the people of the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day.

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Brazil Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All