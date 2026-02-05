Tokayev congratulates Aliyev and Pashinyan on receiving Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the award serves as recognition of their wise leadership.

The progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a peace agreement marks a turning point in history. This step demonstrates that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue, responsibility, and restraint. At a time of growing confrontation and deepening divisions, this experience shows that reconciliation is not a sign of weakness, but a manifestation of strength, said the Kazakh leader.

The address highlighted that Kazakhstan highly values the trust placed in the country, including the decision to hold one of the key stages of the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty.

This reflects our shared conviction that there is no alternative to constructive dialogue as a tool for sustainable development. Kazakhstan consistently supports initiatives aimed at strengthening peace, trust, and cooperation across the Eurasian space and beyond, he stated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the special role of the Award in promoting the ideals of peace and expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering commitment to advancing these values.

This award embodies the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founded on the ideals of tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence. These principles are reflected in concrete political outcomes. The establishment of peace and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia has infused this legacy with new meaning and demonstrated its relevance far beyond the region, while also strengthening faith in diplomacy as an effective tool of international relations, said the Kazakh President.

According to Tokayev, the firm commitment of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieving peace has given hope to millions of people and sent a clear signal to the international community that good-neighborly relations and stability are unconditional priorities on the global agenda.

The Sheikh Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent international award established in 2019 to recognize significant contributions to promoting peace, mutual understanding, solidarity, and coexistence among peoples and cultures.

In different years, the award has been presented to Pope Francis, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, founder of the IMAD Association and anti-extremism activist Latifa Ibn Ziaten, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Queen Rania, and others.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace deal at the White House.