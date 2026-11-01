EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Tokayev congratulates Algerian President on Revolution Day

    10:38, 1 November 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, Revolution Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Tokayev congratulates Algerian President on Revolution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, Tokayev expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries, based on the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, would continue to develop steadily for the benefit of both peoples.

    The Kazakh President wished Tebboune every success in his responsible duties and the people of Algeria well-being and prosperity.

    Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakh Embassy in Algeria held a roundtable with Algerian media to discuss Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development and achievements, as well as prospects for strengthening bilateral relations.

     

    Kazakhstan and Algeria Kazakhstan Foreign policy Politics Algeria
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All