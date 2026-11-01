Tokayev congratulates Algerian President on Revolution Day
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, Revolution Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
In his message, Tokayev expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries, based on the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, would continue to develop steadily for the benefit of both peoples.
The Kazakh President wished Tebboune every success in his responsible duties and the people of Algeria well-being and prosperity.
Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakh Embassy in Algeria held a roundtable with Algerian media to discuss Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development and achievements, as well as prospects for strengthening bilateral relations.