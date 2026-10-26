Kazakhstan and Algeria explore new avenues for cooperation

Journalists were briefed on the key points of the address delivered by the Head of State at the ceremonial gathering marking Republic Day on 23 October 2026. Particular attention was given to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic achievements over the past seven years, starting in 2019.

Photo: gov.kz

It was noted that Kazakhstan’s economy had grown by approximately 30% since 2019, while GDP per capita had exceeded USD 15,000 for the first time. Average life expectancy had approached 76 years. Under the National Fund for Children programme, USD 2.5 billion had been transferred to the accounts of approximately 7 million children. More than 20 million square metres of housing had been commissioned in a single year, while annual production of passenger cars and trucks had exceeded 150,000 units. Significant attention was also being paid to educational infrastructure: 1,483 kindergartens and 1,342 schools have been opened or built, and more than 655,000 educational grants worth a total of KZT 1.5 trillion have been awarded.

Media representatives expressed admiration for the high development indicators Kazakhstan achieved under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Participants were also provided with information on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Anuarbek Akhmetov highlighted the potential for expanding cooperation in agriculture, energy, and mining. He also emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges and tourism.

Photo: gov.kz

The special guest of the meeting was Kamel Fenniche, the first Ambassador of Algeria to Kazakhstan and former President of Algeria’s Constitutional Council. He shared recollections of his diplomatic mission, personal impressions of Kazakhstan and his experience in developing bilateral relations. His contribution provided valuable insights into the history of Kazakh-Algerian cooperation and prospects for its further strengthening.

The meeting took place in an open and interactive format. Media representatives asked questions, exchanged views, and discussed key aspects of Kazakhstan’s development, its international cooperation, and opportunities for further interaction with Algeria.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan and Algeria eye deeper trade and investment ties.