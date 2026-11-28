Tokayev congratulates Albanian president on Independence Day
10:34, 28 November 2026
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Albania, Qazinform News Agency cited the Akorda press service.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Bajram Begaj on Albania’s Independence Day.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, founded on friendship and mutual understanding, would continue to strengthen.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Bajram Begaj success in carrying out his duties and the people of Albania well-being and prosperity.
Earlier, it was reported that European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Albania could become a member of the European Union by 2030.