President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Bajram Begaj on Albania’s Independence Day.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, founded on friendship and mutual understanding, would continue to strengthen.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Bajram Begaj success in carrying out his duties and the people of Albania well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, it was reported that European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Albania could become a member of the European Union by 2030.