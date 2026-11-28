During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Edi Rama, Kos was asked about the possible timeline for Albania’s accession.

“Enlargement is finally moving forward. Overall, this is on track to be our best year for enlargement in 25 years – a major step since Croatia joined in 2013. As we look to wrap up negotiations with Montenegro, Albania stands out as one of the key drivers behind this success,” said Kos.

Commissioner Kos stated that this year’s report indicates, “that Albania could conclude all negotiation chapters, provided there are results from reforms and – naturally – if the member states give Albania the green light.” According to Kos, if these conditions are met, Albania could be very close to concluding negotiations by around this time next year.

The Commissioner explained that once the negotiating chapters are closed, the next step will be for the member states to establish a working group to draft the accession treaty.

“The next step is that, once half of the chapters are closed, the member states will set up a working group for the accession treaty, which could be signed in 2028. It depends on your government’s vision, the ratification process and the vision of the citizens. Albania could become an EU member state by 2030,” said Kos.

Earlier,Qazinform News Agency reported that Canada could become the EU’s first associate member following Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to open the door to the country.