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    Tokayev condoles with UAE President over Fujairah road accident victims

    20:09, 13 November 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the tragic traffic accident in Fujairah, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Tokayev condoles with UAE President over Fujairah road accident victims
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "The President conveyed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased, expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of the UAE, and wished speedy recovery to those injured," according to Kazakh President's press office.

    According to media reports, the accident occurred around midnight on November 12, claiming 14 lives and leaving 30 people injured. A total of 23 vehicles, including five trucks, were involved in the collision. 

    Earlier, the Head of State sent a telegram of condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, following the tragic explosion at a steel plant in Izmir province.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Road accidents UAE Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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