President Tokayev expresses condolences over deadly explosion in Türkiye

"The Head of State expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Türkiye and wished all those injured a speedy recovery," the Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan wrote on the social media platform X.

President @TokayevKZ conveyed his condolences to President @RTErdogan following the tragic explosion at a steel plant in Izmir province. The Head of State expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Türkiye and wished all those injured a speedy recovery. — Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan (@aqorda_press) November 10, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that at least 16 people were killed and 13 others injured, including two seriously, in an explosion at a steel plant in western Türkiye on Monday.