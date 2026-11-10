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    President Tokayev expresses condolences over deadly explosion in Türkiye

    18:37, 10 November 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the tragic explosion at a steel plant in Izmir province, Qazinform News Agency cited Akorda.

    Tokayev and Erdoğan
    Photo: Akorda

    "The Head of State expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Türkiye and wished all those injured a speedy recovery," the Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan wrote on the social media platform X.

    Earlier, it was reported that at least 16 people were killed and 13 others injured, including two seriously, in an explosion at a steel plant in western Türkiye on Monday.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Türkiye Incidents Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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