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    332 bodies found from Nepal's floods, police say

    18:01, 27 August 2026

    As many as 332 bodies have been recovered from flood-hit areas of Nepal as of 3:50 p.m. local time Thursday, the Nepal Police said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

    332 bodies found from Nepal's floods, police say
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Police personnel have been evacuating families from flood-risk areas to safe locations and conducting search and rescue operations in coordination with other government agencies and local residents, the statement said.

    Twenty-seven foreign tourists were rescued, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

    Earlier, it was reported that a Kazakh tourist went missing after floods along the Nepal-China border.

    Nepal Flooding World News Asia Natural disasters
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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