332 bodies found from Nepal's floods, police say
18:01, 27 August 2026
Police personnel have been evacuating families from flood-risk areas to safe locations and conducting search and rescue operations in coordination with other government agencies and local residents, the statement said.
Twenty-seven foreign tourists were rescued, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
Earlier, it was reported that a Kazakh tourist went missing after floods along the Nepal-China border.