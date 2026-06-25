Tokayev commends journalists’ contribution to adoption of new Constitution

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, there are strong grounds to call the mass media “the voice of the nation and the mirror of society.”

It is thanks to the domestic press that our citizens and the entire international community learn about the essence of the large-scale transformations taking place in the country, said the President.

According to the President, the elaboration and adoption of the Constitution is a complex process that demonstrated the maturity of the Kazakh nation, its high spirit and confidence in a bright future.

He recalled that a special Constitutional Commission was established, and each article of the Constitution was carefully reviewed to ensure it met the interests of the people.

The Head of State emphasized that media professionals played a significant role in uniting people around a common goal, keeping the public informed, publishing high-quality and informative materials on the activities of the Constitutional Commission, and providing a comprehensive analysis of the proposed amendments.

The Commission's online meetings received over a million views on social media, he stressed.

“Through the e-Government and e-Ötinish digital systems, more than a thousand submissions were received, serving as a practical embodiment of the ‘listening state’ concept. Not a single significant initiative was overlooked by members of the Constitutional Commission, as all were carefully examined,” said Tokayev.

He highlighted that the experience of developing and discussing the draft Constitution took the dialogue between the state and citizens to a qualitatively new level. The Commission also included respected media representatives.

“All this gives us the right to declare that the journalistic community is among the co-authors of the adopted Constitution,” the President said.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated journalists and media professionals on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day.