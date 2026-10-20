Tokayev commends CNMC’s ​​contribution to Kazakhstan’s industrial development

Tokayev praised CNMC, which has extensive international experience in the mining and metallurgical industries, for its contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s industrial potential.

The President underscored the importance of launching construction of a copper smelter at the Aktogay deposit, noting that the project is expected to give fresh impetus to the economic development of the Abai region and the growth of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry.

Photo credit: Akorda

He also emphasized that China is one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic and economic partners in trade and investment, adding that the launch of the project marks another milestone in the continued development of bilateral cooperation.

In turn, Wen Gang thanked Tokayev for entrusting CNMC with the implementation of this large-scale project and for personally attending the groundbreaking ceremony.

He assured the President that CNMC would ensure high construction standards and complete the work within the established deadlines, using advanced technologies.

Wen Gang also stressed that strict adherence to industrial and environmental safety requirements would remain a top priority. He noted that the project would create new jobs and expand cooperation in the training of local personnel and the exchange of expertise.

The meeting highlighted the project’s potential to become another successful example of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, while also paving the way for further joint initiatives in the fields of metallurgy and deep processing.

Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev took part in a teleconference ceremony marking the launch of construction of the Aktogay copper smelter.