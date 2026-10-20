Kazakhstan to join top 10 global refined copper producers — Tokayev

"On the whole, our domestic manufacturing industry is demonstrating significant growth. Last year, output reached $60 billion.

Over the past three years, 540 industrial projects across all regions have been launched, creating nearly 50,000 permanent jobs. Today, we begin implementing another major industrial project that will give an added boost to our economic development.

The new plant will have an annual capacity of 300,000 tons of cathode copper, fully covering internal market demand. Following the launch, Kazakhstan will rank among the world's top 10 producers of high-grade refined copper. In addition, the facility will produce gold and sulfuric acid. Such a large-scale project is set to make a substantial contribution to developing our domestic metallurgical industry," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.