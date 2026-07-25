Tokayev commemorates his father and fallen soldiers at memorial site in Omsk

Since July 1941, nearly 150,000 wounded soldiers had received medical care at the facility, including Kemel Tokayev, the father of Kazakhstan’s president. He was treated at the hospital from February to July 1945.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, President Tokayev also reviewed the history of establishment and activities of the Omsk War Veterans Hospital.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Omsk, Russia, to take part in the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.