Tokayev commemorates his father and fallen soldiers at memorial site in Omsk
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers at a memorial plaque dedicated to his father, Kemel Tokayev, at the Omsk War Veterans Hospital and honored the memory of those who died during World War II, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Since July 1941, nearly 150,000 wounded soldiers had received medical care at the facility, including Kemel Tokayev, the father of Kazakhstan’s president. He was treated at the hospital from February to July 1945.
During the visit, President Tokayev also reviewed the history of establishment and activities of the Omsk War Veterans Hospital.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Omsk, Russia, to take part in the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.