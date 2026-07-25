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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Omsk for Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum

    17:00, 25 July 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Omsk, Russia, to take part in the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Omsk for Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh leader was welcomed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Omsk Region Governor Vitaliy Khotsenko, and other senior officials.

    As part of the event, a meeting between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum opened in Omsk.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Russia
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