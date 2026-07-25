Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Omsk for Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum
17:00, 25 July 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Omsk, Russia, to take part in the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh leader was welcomed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Omsk Region Governor Vitaliy Khotsenko, and other senior officials.
As part of the event, a meeting between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum opened in Omsk.