Tokayev chairs meeting on Mangistau region’s social and economic development

President Tokayev said that today’s working visit to Aktau is ‘not an accident, as it aims to get acquainted with the current situation in the region and discuss the ongoing challenges’.

He said, ‘Mangistau is of special importance for the country. It’s a strategic region and the western gate of Kazakhstan’.

Over the past two years, Mangistau region’s gross regional product has risen 1.3fold, amounting to 3.7 trillion tenge in nine months last year. The region’s economic indicator stood at 104.8% in the first quarter of this year. Investments worth over 2 trillion tenge have been funneled in the region in the past two years.

President Tokayev also warned of a looming burden on the region’s economy and social infrastructure, citing its growing population, which is expected to exceed 1 million in the midterm.

The Head of State said that specific plans and priority tasks were set, urging all efforts to address the existing challenges facing the region.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had been briefed on development prospects of Mangistau’s transport and logistics infrastructure.