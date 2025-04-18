EN
    Tokayev briefed on development prospects of Mangistau’s transport and logistics infrastructure

    15:35, 18 April 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev examined the transport and logistics infrastructure facilities in Mangistau Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Tokayev briefed on development prospects of Mangistau’s transport and logistics infrastructure
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the press service of Akorda, President Tokayev visited the Aktau International Sea Port, which is key to unlocking Kazakhstan’s transit potential.

    Currently, the port’s multipurpose terminal handles goods daily between East and West, North and South, playing a strategic role in strengthening national and regional logistics thanks to its key location.

    Tokayev briefed on development prospects of Mangistau’s transport and logistics infrastructure
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, the President was briefed about development prospects of transport and logistics infrastructure in Mangistau region, including upgrading port capacities and expanding transit potential of the country.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had visited BS Arena in Aktau, as part of his working trip to Mangistau region. 

