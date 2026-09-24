Tokayev calls on wealthy citizens to back restoration of historical sites

The Head of State stressed the importance of preserving shared cultural heritage, noting that it should not be confined by national borders.

He said a major renovation of the Fyodor Dostoevsky Literary and Memorial Museum in Semey has already begun with funding from sponsors.

“Going forward, we must restore other historical monuments and museums across the country. I believe Kazakhstan’s wealthy citizens will actively contribute to this worthy cause,” Tokayev said.

The President also stressed the need to further develop mediation as a tool for preventing conflicts, while strengthening the work of youth and sports organizations, volunteer networks, charitable foundations, and councils of mothers and elders.

Tokayev also highlighted the role of ethnocultural associations in supporting regions hit by devastating floods, whose representatives took part in recovery efforts and provided assistance to affected communities.

“The state values this sincere and heartfelt work, and the people of our country will not forget it. I believe this example of national unity and active patriotism should be documented through photos and videos for future generations. Our country has many such stories of heroism and compassion. The historical role of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in the renewed political system is therefore not diminishing but, on the contrary, growing stronger,” the President said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi would develop a new National Unity and People’s Accord Concept.