Tokayev calls King Philippe’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan historic

During June 23 meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Brussels, President Tokayev emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister De Wever, in turn, highlighted the high level of political dialogue that currently exists between Belgium and Kazakhstan. He went on to express his country’s interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding strategic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During the talks, the two sides identified opportunities for joint investment across a broad spectrum of sectors, including transport and logistics, critical minerals, petrochemicals, agriculture, manifacturing, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and finance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bart De Wever also discussed prospects for collaboration in science and education, with a focus on building partnerships between universities, research centers, and technological companies.

President Tokayev conveyed his greetings to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. He underscored the exceptional importance he attaches to King Philippe’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan later this year, which will mark the first such visit in the history of bilateral relations.

The Head of State also extended an invitation to Prime Minister De Wever to visit Kazakhstan at a time of his convenience, which the Prime Minsiter graciously accepted.

On top of that, the sides addressed pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had described Belgium as one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the European Union.