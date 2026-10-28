Tokayev calls for tighter control over water use in Kazakhstan

The Head of State recalled that during his recent visit to Astana, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spoke about the need to introduce artificial intelligence into Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector.

I consider this proposal highly relevant. We need to move forward with its implementation at an accelerated pace. If our country successfully crosses this threshold, then in the event of a global food shortage, or even a worldwide famine, Eurasia could become one of the main centers of food supply. There is no doubt about this, the President said.

He also highlighted opportunities to expand irrigated agriculture. According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has vast areas of farmland near major water sources. Using these lands could increase yields of traditional agricultural crops by 2 to 2.5 times.

When developing new land, it is essential to apply advanced water conservation methods and agrochemical technologies. However, the effectiveness of this work in our country remains low, Tokayev said.

The Head of State stressed that the shortage of water resources requires systematic and decisive action.

First and foremost, we must ensure the widespread adoption of principles for the rational and responsible use of water, a resource whose value is difficult to overstate in today’s world. The Government and regional akimats should tighten control over water consumption, reduce losses in water networks and prevent the misuse of drinking water, particularly at car washes, Tokayev said.

According to the President, water should be priced according to its actual value. He also called for the completion of tariff reform in the water sector.

Responsible water use must become a fundamental principle of economic activity. The full use of digital tools is essential to ensure comprehensive and accurate accounting of water resources. This will enable well-informed decisions when planning new industrial facilities. Therefore, the Government should complete the development of the National Water Resources Information System as soon as possible, the Head of State stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan considers starting construction of the second nuclear power plant in 2027.