Tokayev calls for tight coordination between Khalyq Kenesi, government agencies, and civil society

President Tokayev was briefed on the measures being taken to establish the Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi and its Secretariat.

Zhaisanbayev reported that the Secretariat will provide organizational, legal, logistical, financial, and information-analytical support for the activities of the Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi.

The Kazakh president noted that the Khalyq Kenesi is a unique platform for dialogue that will play an important role in building a Fair Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the head of the Secretariat to ensure effective coordination between the Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi and government agencies, organizations, civil society institutions, and international organizations.

The president also emphasized the importance of thorough preparations for the first session of the Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of France's national holiday - Bastille Day.