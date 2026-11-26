In his speech, the Head of State thanked President Vladimir Putin for the invitation to the forum, which brought together top-level experts in artificial intelligence, and highly commended Russia’s achievements in science and technology.

“Russia has long been renowned and respected for its brilliant scientists and inventors, including in engineering. Here and now, it would be fitting to name such titans of science as Mikhail Lomonosov, Dmitri Mendeleev, Ivan Kulibin, Nikolai Lobachevsky, Andrey Kolmogorov, Aleksandr Popov, Sergei Korolev, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, Igor Kurchatov, Pyotr Kapitsa and many others. There probably would not be enough paper or time to name them all. A landmark milestone in the emergence of a new technological paradigm was the creation, under the leadership of academician Sergey Lebedev, of one of the world’s first electronic computers,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

As the President of Kazakhstan emphasized, these distinguished traditions are being worthily continued in modern Russia.

“According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, Russia ranks second in the world in the number of applications for unique designs and models, the significance of which for the development of humanity can hardly be overestimated. The latest technological advances by leading Russian companies, particularly Sber and Yandex, cannot fail to impress any unbiased person interested in the development of high technology. As for Yandex and Sber as well, they have a very broad presence in our market. In fact, Yandex is the largest employer in Kazakhstan. The scale of the Russian’s innovation infrastructure is clearly demonstrated by its recognized flagships as Kurchatov Institute, Skolkovo, Innopolis, Technopolis and many others,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reviewed Kazakhstan and Russia’s AI developments in Moscow.