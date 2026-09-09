Kazakhstan's bank assets rise to 75.6 trillion tenge

The President was informed about the results of the regulation and development of the country’s financial market in the first eight months of 2026 and the tasks for the upcoming period.

President Tokayev was informed that, under the new banking law, the regulatory framework has been fully updated, with 80 regulatory-legal acts adopted.

The banking sector’s stability has been ensured, with total assets rising to 75.6 trillion tenge (up 6.9%) and capital adequacy standing at 20.7%.

In supervisory activities over the first eight months of 2026, the Agency carried out 279 inspections of financial sector entities, applied 190 supervisory measures, and imposed fines totaling 465 million tenge. In the microfinance and debt‑collection markets, 13 entities lost their licenses, six had licenses suspended, and four collection agencies were removed from the official register.

The President was briefed on the measures to expand financing of the economy and reduce the population’s household debt load.

Business loans increased by 3.5% to reach 16 trillion tenge, while the volume of new loans to businesses rose 19.1% since the start of the year to 12.5 trillion tenge. As a result of regulatory measures, the pace of consumer lending growth slowed to 4.6% over the first seven months of 2026.

In July, the collective platform for resolving problem loans, Finkelisim.kz, was launched. By year‑end, the Office of the Unified Financial Ombudsman will begin operations to review citizens’ complaints.

Abylkassymova also reported on the fulfillment of the President’s directives to develop the 2030 Capital Market and Insurance Market Development Program, and draft laws “On capital market” and “On insurance market.”

She also reported on the digitalization of the financial sector and artificial intelligence implementation. The Agency launched a digital supervision platform, FinAI. By the end of the year, the Agency plans to develop the Strategy for AI Implementation in all sectors of the financial market, envisioning unified approaches to information security and data protection.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of instructions to ensure financial security, apply artificial intelligence in the financial sector, expand lending to the real sector of the economy, and expand the development of capital and insurance markets.

Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev had met with Ian Saunders, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization.