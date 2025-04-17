Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People

The meeting cast a spotlight to the important role played by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in the state policy aimed at ensuring public consent and national unity.

President Tokayev was briefed about the preparations for the upcoming 34th session of the Assembly as well as events set to take place as it marks 30 years.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of greater involvement of the Assembly’s all ethnocultural associations and public organizations in holding these events.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to foster inter-ethnic cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that the new deputy chairmen of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan had been named.