    Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People

    17:10, 17 April 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday congratulated Dmitry Ostankovich and Rasul Akhmetov, as they assume the posts of deputy chairmen of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The meeting cast a spotlight to the important role played by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in the state policy aimed at ensuring public consent and national unity.

    President Tokayev was briefed about the preparations for the upcoming 34th session of the Assembly as well as events set to take place as it marks 30 years.

    The Head of State highlighted the importance of greater involvement of the Assembly’s all ethnocultural associations and public organizations in holding these events.

    Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to foster inter-ethnic cooperation.

    Earlier it was reported that the new deputy chairmen of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan had been named

    Adlet Seilkhanov
