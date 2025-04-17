EN
    Deputy chairmen of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan named

    09:36, 17 April 2025

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Rassul Akhmetov and Dmitry Ostankovich as the deputy chairmen of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The Head of State relieved Lugmar Bularov and Yuri Shin of their duties as the deputy chairmen of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Kazinform reported, the Head of State decreed to convene the regular session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on April 23-24, 2005, in the city of Astana.

