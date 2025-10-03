Tokayev briefed on Karaganda region’s socio-economic and infrastructure development

During a meeting on Friday, Bulekpayev said the region showed positive dynamics in all key indicators. In eight months of this year, industrial output advanced 7% to 3.2 trillion tenge. Karaganda region saw the manufacturing sector’s share rise in the gross regional product. The region also accelerated production in metallurgy, machine building, agriculture, light and food industries.

644.7 billion tenge worth of investments were attracted into fixed capital, marking an 11.1% growth. This year, the region plans to carry out 29 investment projects to the tune of 195 billion tenge, creating more than 2,700 new jobs. By 2030, a pool of 120 investment projects worth 4.5 trillion tenge has been formed, the implementation of which will generate 20,000 new jobs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on efforts to reduce the food market’s dependence on imports. Major projects are under implementation in agriculture. In particular, the construction of two dairy farms in the coming years will fully cover the region’s milk demand.

While presenting information about the activities of JSC Qarmet, Bulekpayev said that over 8 months, the company invested 110 billion tenge in enterprise modernization. Cast iron production grew by 6%, steel by 6.9%, and rolled products by 5%. A number of major projects are being implemented at the metallurgical plant, including the construction of a casting and rolling complex, new coke batteries, and a bar rolling mill.

As part of its gradual transition to natural gas, Qarmet completed the first stage of gasification. In addition, positive dynamics are observed in the work of the mines: coal production increased by 15%. Measures aimed at strengthening labor safety are also being carried out.

In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions aimed at the further socio-economic development of the region and improving the well-being of the population. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to keep under special control the issues of stable heat supply to cities and settlements, as well as industrial safety at Qarmet’s enterprises.

