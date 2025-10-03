Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on German Unity Day
14:24, 3 October 2025
Head of State has sent a telegram of congratulations to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the German Unity Day, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In his telegram, the President of Kazakhstan noted that today Germany is an influential country enjoying high authority on the global stage..
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly assessed the dynamics of the bilateral cooperation and expressed confidence in further deepening of the Kazakh-German strategic partnership.
