    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on German Unity Day

    14:24, 3 October 2025

    Head of State has sent a telegram of congratulations to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the German Unity Day, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on German Unity Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his telegram, the President of Kazakhstan noted that today Germany is an influential country enjoying high authority on the global stage..

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly assessed the dynamics of the bilateral cooperation and expressed confidence in further deepening of the Kazakh-German strategic partnership.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Lee Jae Myung and the people of South Korea on the National Day.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
