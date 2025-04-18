Head of State visits BS Arena in Aktau

The President surveyed the multifunctional complex which had been fully provided with modern equipment for organization of international and republican sport competitions, as well as cultural events.

The new facility includes volleyball, basketball and futsal courts, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a pool, martial arts and fitness halls, and a football stadium.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met local athletes and wished them success.

Earlier, the President visited the Technological Park of the Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering.