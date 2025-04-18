EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State visits BS Arena in Aktau

    14:49, 18 April 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited BS Arena in Aktau, as part of his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President surveyed the multifunctional complex which had been fully provided with modern equipment for organization of international and republican sport competitions, as well as cultural events.

    The new facility includes volleyball, basketball and futsal courts, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a pool, martial arts and fitness halls, and a football stadium.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met local athletes and wished them success.

    Earlier, the President visited the Technological Park of the Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering. 

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Mangistau region Aktau
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All