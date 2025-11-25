Live broadcast of Turkmen President's state visit to Astana
10:56, 25 November 2025
An official welcome ceremony for the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who has arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, is underway in the Akorda Residence, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the state visit, the parties will hold high-level talks and discuss the prospects for developing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
