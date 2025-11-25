EN
    Live broadcast of Turkmen President's state visit to Astana

    10:56, 25 November 2025

    An official welcome ceremony for the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who has arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, is underway in the Akorda Residence, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    LIVE: President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed in Akorda
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    During the state visit, the parties will hold high-level talks and discuss the prospects for developing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

    Read more on how Astana and Ashgabat are consistently strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and transport-logistics spheres in an analytical material by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
