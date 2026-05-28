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    Tokayev backs launching Sirius project in Kazakhstan

    13:31, 28 May 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated his support for launching "Sirius" project in Kazakhstan, emphasizing its importance for training future personnel, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Tokayev backs opening branches of Russia's Sirius school in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Sirius Federal Territory

    “Our countries successfully cooperate in education, science, culture, sport, and, of course, it contributes to further rapprochement of our peoples. Recently, Astana hosted the Days of Russia in Kazakhstan, which were warmly welcomed by the residents of Kazakhstan and the capital city,” said Tokayev.

    The Head of State highlighted a number of significant humanitarian initiatives implemented last year, including the opening of the Kazakhstan-Russia Eternal Friendship Alley and the Square of Friendship in Moscow.

    He also said that Astana is set to host the Games of the Future this July.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized: “I would especially like to highlight the "Sirius" project, which I personally support, as I believe it is very useful for training future personnel.”

    In his words, the construction of the facilities will begin in Almaty and Astana soon.

    Earlier, it was reported that branches of Russia’s Sirius school for gifted children will open in Astana and Almaty,

    Education Kazakhstan and Russia Politics Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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