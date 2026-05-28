Tokayev backs launching Sirius project in Kazakhstan

“Our countries successfully cooperate in education, science, culture, sport, and, of course, it contributes to further rapprochement of our peoples. Recently, Astana hosted the Days of Russia in Kazakhstan, which were warmly welcomed by the residents of Kazakhstan and the capital city,” said Tokayev.

The Head of State highlighted a number of significant humanitarian initiatives implemented last year, including the opening of the Kazakhstan-Russia Eternal Friendship Alley and the Square of Friendship in Moscow.

He also said that Astana is set to host the Games of the Future this July.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized: “I would especially like to highlight the "Sirius" project, which I personally support, as I believe it is very useful for training future personnel.”

In his words, the construction of the facilities will begin in Almaty and Astana soon.

Earlier, it was reported that branches of Russia’s Sirius school for gifted children will open in Astana and Almaty,