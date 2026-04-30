Branches of Russia’s Sirius school to open in Astana and Almaty

He said the cooperation in education between the two countries is strengthening.

There are branches of nine Russian universities in Kazakhstan so far. The branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University was unveiled last year in Omsk.

Over 60,000 Kazakhstani students are studying in Russian universities now. To note, 60 Kazakhstani university established partnership with 50 Russian universities.

He emphasized that there are significant prospects in developing joint educational initiatives, including the establishment of Kazakh-Russian schools in both countries and the launch of branches of the Sirius school in Astana and Almaty.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov arrived in Astana for an official visit.