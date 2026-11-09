Tokayev awards winners of XX Asian Games and V Asian Para Games

According to the decree, as of November 9, 2026, 19 gold medalists in the events have received state awards.

The Order of Parassat has been presented to Sofya Berultseva, a Two-time Asian Games champion in karate.

The Order of Qurmet was handed over to five athletes:

Alexey Lutsenko - winner of two gold medals in cycling, in the individual and team road race events.

Kirill Prokhodov - gold medalist in the team fencing competition.

Yerlik Sertay - gold medalist in the team fencing competition.

Ivan Chernukhin - gold medalist in the men's double sculls rowing event.

Vladislav Yakovlev – gold medalist in the men's double sculls rowing event.

Alexey Lutsenko's success deserves particular recognition. The Kazakh cyclist won two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games, becoming a six-time champion of the Summer Asian Games.

The Yeren Enbegi Ushin (For Distinguished Labor) medal was awarded to 13 athletes competing in various sports, including karate, mixed martial arts, cycling, taekwondo, and para sports.

The recipients are:

Zholaman Bigabyl - gold medalist in karate;

Yerkingali Burkutalin - gold medalist in mixed martial arts;

Nail Yermukhanbet - winner of two gold medals in the men's individual time trial and road race in para-cycling;

Anastassiya Kalaus – winner of two gold medals in the women's individual time trial and road race in para-cycling;

Dias Kenzhebek - gold medalist in para swimming;

Beksultan Kulmurza - gold medalist in para judo;

Ibragim Nurmakhanuly - gold medalist in para judo;

Aktolkyn Seilbekova - gold medalist in para judo;

Rinata Sultanova - gold medalist in the 24.4km individual time trial in road cycling;

Yasmina Toxanbayeva - marathon race walk participant;

Tamirlan Tleules - gold medalist in taekwondo;

Vadim Sharlaimov - gold medalist in team fencing;

Kadyrbek Shinbayev - gold medalist in mixed martial arts.

The XX Asian Summer Games were held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Team Kazakhstan secured 84 medals - 12 gold, 24 silver and 48 bronze - finishing 8th in the overall medal standings.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremony honoring the medalists of the XX Asian Games and the V Asian Para Games in Akorda.