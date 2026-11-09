I see every success of our athletes as a celebration of true patriotism - Tokayev

The Head of State praised the strong performances of Kazakh athletes at the 20th Summer Asian Games and the 5th Asian Para Games, describing their achievements as a major source of national pride.

He congratulated the athletes on their success, noting that they had represented the country with distinction among the continent's top competitors.

He highlighted the team's dedication, which had seen Kazakhstan's national anthem played and its flag raised on multiple occasions during the competitions.

Tokayev described every sporting victory as a celebration of true patriotism, adding that the athletes' achievements had inspired the entire nation, particularly younger generations, by demonstrating strength of character, determination and the will to win.

Tokayev also spoke about the country's economic progress, noting that Kazakhstan's economy had demonstrated steady growth in recent years.

Citing the International Monetary Fund, he said the country's GDP is expected to approach $398 billion by the end of the year, which would be the highest in the region.

However, the President stressed that Kazakhstan must not become complacent amid global uncertainty and should continue working to strengthen its national potential.