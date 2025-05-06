Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tô Lâm hold narrow-format talks

The Kazakh President stated that Vietnam is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. In his words, the two countries have similar aspirations on the way towards prosperity.

“Two years ago, during my official visit to Vietnam, we agreed to develop new areas of the bilateral cooperation. Next month will mark the 33rd anniversary of the Kazakh-Vietnamese diplomatic relations. I am confident that friendly ties between the two peoples will continue strengthening . We are ready to make efforts to achieve common goals and address joint challenges,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tô Lâm thanked the Kazakh side for hospitality and expressed confidence that today’s talks will let expand the horizons of relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

The high-profile guest said that the Vietnamese delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan demonstrates active development of cooperation between the two countries and a high level of mutual trust.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan would become the first strategic partner of Vietnam in Central Asia.

As it was reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm in Akorda.