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    Tokayev attends Republic Day concert at Astana Opera

    20:13, 23 October 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has attended a festive concert in Astana dedicated to Republic Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

    Tokayev attends Republic Day concert at Astana Opera
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The concert, themed “Zhana Dauir – Zhana Beles” (A New Era – A New Milestone), was held at Astana Opera.

    Tokayev attends Republic Day concert at Astana Opera
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev attends Republic Day concert at Astana Opera
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Prominent Kazakh artistes and creative teams performed at the concert.

    Tokayev attends Republic Day concert at Astana Opera
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev attends Republic Day concert at Astana Opera
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day, highlighting the historic significance of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Republic Day
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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