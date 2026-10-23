Tokayev attends Republic Day concert at Astana Opera

The concert, themed “Zhana Dauir – Zhana Beles” (A New Era – A New Milestone), was held at Astana Opera.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Prominent Kazakh artistes and creative teams performed at the concert.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day, highlighting the historic significance of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty.