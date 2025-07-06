Tokayev attends final of World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana
15:15, 6 July 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends the final of the World Boxing Cup 2025 at the Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The second leg of the World Boxing Cup 2025 brought together 250 boxers from 29 counties. The World Boxing Cup Finals are set to take place in New Delhi, India in November.
As reported earlier, 12 Kazakhstani boxers, including six male and six female boxers, are to fight for gold medals on the final day of the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana.