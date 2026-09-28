Tokayev appoints deputy chairman of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court

Nurmukhanov was born on May 13, 1979. He graduated from East Kazakhstan State University with a degree in law and holds a Candidate of Legal Sciences degree.

He began working at the Office of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Council in 2003, where he held several senior positions, including adviser to the chairman of the Constitutional Council, head of the legal examination department and head of the Office of the Constitutional Council.

Nurmukhanov has served as a judge of the Constitutional Court since January 1, 2023. He also previously served as deputy chairman of the Constitutional Court starting January 10, 2023.

On September 23, 2026, Nurmukhanov was reappointed as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Tokayev had appointed 10 judges to the Constitutional Court.