Tokayev announces sweeping modernization of Kazakhstan

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan has set clear goals and priorities as it works to build a Just, Progressive, Strong, and Clean Kazakhstan based on the principles of Law and Order, unity and harmony.

He described the new Constitution, which received nationwide support and came into force on July 1, as a historic milestone that has attracted considerable international interest. Tokayev noted that the fundamental law had been extensively renewed to meet modern demands, laying the foundation for a brighter future and serving as a guiding framework for the nation.

The Head of State emphasized that the Constitution recognizes human life as the highest value, noting that civil protection professionals play a vital role in saving lives and upholding this fundamental principle. He described the country's rescuers as a key pillar of a Safe Kazakhstan.

Turning to the country's sweeping reforms, Tokayev highlighted the transformation of Kazakhstan's public administration system, including the launch of the unicameral Qurultay and the Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi, a supreme advisory body with constitutional status.

He also pointed to the reform of the Security Council and announced that elections to maslikhats at all levels would be held soon.

The President further noted that efforts to reform the Armed Forces and build a new-generation military were already underway. He stressed the need for a modern, strong military capable of responding to any threat.

Protecting Kazakhstan's independence and sovereignty, ensuring national security and safeguarding citizens' rights and freedoms remain the state's key strategic priorities, he added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had presented state awards to emergency responders.